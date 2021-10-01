Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.74 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

