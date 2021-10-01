Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a PE ratio of -27.64.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
