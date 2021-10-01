Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. Savannah Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a PE ratio of -27.64.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

