Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

