Scala Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,477.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $5,477.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

