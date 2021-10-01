Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

