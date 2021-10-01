Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.830 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

