Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,434. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

