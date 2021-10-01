Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

SCRYY opened at $2.86 on Friday. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

