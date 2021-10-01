Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on STNG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE STNG opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

