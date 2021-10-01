Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 14,648 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 669.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

