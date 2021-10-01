Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,864 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.