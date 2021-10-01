Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 16,235 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 196.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.