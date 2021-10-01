Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

