Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals stock opened at $350.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

