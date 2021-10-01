Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 358,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 239,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $94.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.