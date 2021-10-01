Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

