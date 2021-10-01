Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

