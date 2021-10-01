Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.27% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

