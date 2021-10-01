Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 47,447 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 47.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $47,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

