SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.33 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.