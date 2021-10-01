SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.15.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

