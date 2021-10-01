SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

