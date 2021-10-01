SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

