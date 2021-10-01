SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

GIGB opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

