Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

