Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $169.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.38. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

