Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE:SEE opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

