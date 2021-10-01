Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 218.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 269.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 131.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

