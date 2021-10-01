Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,294 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 387.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

