Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.