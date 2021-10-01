Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $71.37 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

