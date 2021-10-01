Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.