Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,306 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

