Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

