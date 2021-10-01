Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 1,221.3% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

