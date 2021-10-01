Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,567,970.60 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,567,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 26,355 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,581.40.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

SXT stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.