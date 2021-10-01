SeqLL Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL’s (NASDAQ:SQL) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 6th. SeqLL had issued 3,060,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,005,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SQL stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. SeqLL has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

