Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,471. The firm has a market cap of $651.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

