Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 0.8%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 52,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 82,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a market cap of $256.97 million, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

About Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

