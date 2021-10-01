SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. SES has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.29.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

