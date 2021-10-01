SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Chegg worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 183.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

