SG Americas Securities LLC Has $37.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3,839.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.42% of Nielsen worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 3,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,910. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.