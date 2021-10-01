SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 475,147 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2,441.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 475,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $19,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.05. 52,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

