SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1,061.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $1,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,515. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

