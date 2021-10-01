SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,399,564 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

FXI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 311,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,805. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

