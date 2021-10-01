Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 500 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $104.10 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

