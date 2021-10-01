Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

