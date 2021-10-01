Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $13,103,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.