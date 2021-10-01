Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of OMCL opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

