Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

FSV stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

